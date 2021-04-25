PBDSB willing to work with other opposition parties in next state polls – Bobby

MIRI (April 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is willing to work with other political parties in the next state election, as the party’s main focus is to rebuild the party, said its president Bobby William.

However, Bobby said PBDS Baru would only work with the opposition political parties.

“PBDS is open to work together with any opposition party to fight Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said in an interview.

He pointed out that due to limited funding, the party may be contesting in only five state seats which includes Senadin where he is the party’s candidate for the seat.

“We focus only on the winnable seats in the upcoming state election, which we at PBDS Baru hope that we will win because we want to bring change in the current political landscape,” he said.

As for the seat that he is eyeing for, Bobby said he has high confidence in wrestling the seat from its incumbent Datuk Lee Kim Shin who has been the assemblyman for the constituency for five consecutive terms.

“Even though the majority of the voters there are Chinese, I believe that they are politically-matured and they will not be afraid to make change if they want to,” he said.