PBS will never waver from fulfilling Sabahans and Sabah’s rights

KENINGAU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will continue to be relevant because of its consistent stand on issues pertaining to Sabah’s rights, said its secretary-general Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Officiating the Sook PBS division annual general meeting here, he said PBS has and will never waver from its quest to demand the fulfillment and the return of Sabah’s rights as enshrined in the 20-Points and Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Lest it be forgotten that PBS pioneered the struggle to get back what is rightfully ours since its formation in 1985 and has remained steadfast on the issue since,” Bangkuai said.

He reminded that PBS was even branded as being anti-federal because of its vocal stand on the matter and its current president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was even detained under the Internal Security Act.

“Those who labelled PBS as being anti-federal then are now claiming to be fighters of State rights,” he said, adding that this served to confirm that those people or parties were only “copying” what PBS has pioneered in 1985.

Bangkuai called on PBS grassroot leaders to explain to the masses, especially the younger generations, on the party’s consistency in fighting for State rights irrespective of when it was in the government or in the opposition.

He said PBS had withstood numerous challenges but continued to be a force to be reckoned with since its formation 36 years ago.

“Many political parties have dissolved but PBS remained standing and has continued to be represented in the Dewan Rakyat and State Legislative Assembly over the last 36 years,” he stressed.

The AGM saw Bangkuai receiving more than 300 PBS membership applications, mostly from professionals and youths.

It also saw the formation of a PBS division for the new State constituency of Tulid headed by lawyer Suman Yasambun, who was previously Sook division chairman.

Sook PBS division Women Movement leader Paula Kium is now acting chairman of the Sook division.