Several areas in Sabah experiencing power supply disruption

KOTA KINABALU: Several areas in the state are currently experiencing electricity supply disruption.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), in a statement to Bernama last night (Sunday), said it was working on restoring power supply in stages.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank all consumers involved for their patience,” it said.

SESB will channel full information regarding the incident once work to restore power supply is completed.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama on the social media and several areas in the state found that the disruption, which began around evening today, occurred among others in the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Lahad Datu, Sandakan, Tawau, Kota Belud and Beaufort. – Bernama