Shahidan Kassim accepts decision to drop him as Umno Perlis chief

KUALA LUMPUR (April 25): Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has accepted Umno’s decision to drop him as Perlis Umno Liaison Committee chairman.

Shahidan, who is also Arau member of parliament, said Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has the right to appoint whoever is most suitable for the post.

“Whatever it is, I thank the president (Ahmad Zahid) for his confidence in me all this while.

“The president has made his decision, so we will abide by this decision. It’s just that we have not received any official information except from the media statements,” he told a press conference here, tonight.

Ahmad Zahid in a statement yesterday informed that Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man has been appointed Perlis Umno Liaison Committee chief to replace Shahidan, effective immediately. – Bernama