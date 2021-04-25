Susan re-elected as Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah president

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen was re-elected as the president of The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah for another term from 2021 to 2023 on Sunday.

She said the founding president, Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming, has entrusted her to acquire an office for the federation during her tenure.

“It is an opportune time to purchase properties at this time because many are being disposed of due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope we can realize the dream of Datuk Jimmy Yong for The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah to own our own premises soon,” she said at the annual general meeting (AGM) 2021 cum election and 12th anniversary celebration of the federation here yesterday.

Established in 2009, Susan said The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah aimed to foster closer relations between Guangdong clan members in Sabah with their counterparts in China.

At the same time, she said the federation strived to be an intermediary between its members and the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and Chinese entrepreneurs to facilitate cultural exchanges and business collaborations.

She said the federation maintained close ties with their counterparts in Guangdong Province.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong province, Jiangmen city and Foshan city have all donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the federation.”

She added that the federation also received 100 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonang (Chinese herbal capsules) donated by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of Jiangmen city recently, which were distributed to the delegates on Sunday.

Susan said The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah had also joined the Federation of Kwang Tung Associations Malaysia as its 40th out of its 43 members.

“We hope that all Guangdong clan members will help each other in overcoming the challenges ahead.”

On another note, Semporna Sze Yi Association led by Kapitan Chong Kok Lik has applied to join the federation.

Susan hoped that more Guangdong associations would join The Federation of Guangdong Associations Sabah for it to grow from strength to strength.

She also thanked the affiliate members of the federation for entrusting her to helm the association for another term.

Also present were the new executive committee of the federation, namely the deputy president Lee Fuh Min, vice presidents Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, Tsen Chau Min and Chia Fook Soon, and secretary general Datuk Wong Yit Ming.