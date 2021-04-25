SWAG apologise for emergence of Covid-19 Cluster

KUCHING (Apr 25): Signature Wealth Advisory Group (SWAG) has apologised for the Covid-19 infection group which led to the Icom Cluster.

In a Facebook posting, it said they are at fault and to be blamed for the cluster.

“We failed to follow the S.O.P which can be seen from the photos that has been circulated on the Internet.

“Moreover, all names and other personnel were listed and handed to authorities, the authorities will take further action. Once again, we deeply apologize for all inconvenience caused,” it said.

SWAG also said they have been cooperating with the Ministry of Health to confirm the location and number of people to minimize the damage.

“However, we fail to update on social media and announce this breach of S.O.P and mistake.

“During this time, we have notified all colleagues, partners, friends and family members that has been contacted as soon as possible. All of them had conducted their swab test the soonest possible after being notified, and once tested positive, taken steps to self-quarantine,” the posting added.

The Icom Cluster was declared by the State Health Department on April 22. A statement by SDMC on April 22 said the index case attended a gathering at a restaurant in CityONE Megamall before proceeding to a bistro at Jalan Song on April 13.

The index case then attended a training session at Icom Square on April 14 with a few lecturers who came from outside Sarawak as well as other participants consisting of employees at a wealth management agency here.

Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, in a recent Facebook posting, had said the Icom Cluster should be named SWAG Cluster because the Covid-19 infection did not originate from Icom Square.