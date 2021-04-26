18 strategic locations in Batu Kawa to be installed with CCTVs – Dr Sim

KUCHING (Apr 26): Close-circuit televisions (CCTVs) will be installed at 18 strategic locations in Batu Kawa, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the project is a collaboration between his ministry and the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA).

“The open tender process for the project will start soon,” said Dr Sim, who identified the locations with Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) secretary Elizabeth Loh here yesterday.

Among the locations to be installed with the CCTVs included the Kuching City Mall Commercial Centre, Taman Desa Wira shoplot (market area), Emart Batu Kawa Commercial Centre, D’ Public Square Commercial Centre, Batu Kawah New Township A-E, Batu Kawah New Township wet market, BK Square shoplot, Batu Kawah Bazaar (old town and Waterfront), 38 shoplots at Batu Kawa Commercial Centre and Taman Sri Moyan.

Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawa assemblyman, said the installation of the CCTVs aim to strengthen and improve the security and safety of the public.

He also said the project covers the jurisdiction of four local councils in the southern region namely Kuching South City Council (MBKS) with 317 CCTVs in 80 locations; Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) with 310 CCTVs in 80 locations; MPP with 119 CCTVs in 30 locations; and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) with 79 CCTVs in 20 locations.

“More than 800 CCTVs will be installed in 200 strategic locations in Greater Kuching especially in mostly dense populated areas with high traffic flow,” said Dr Sim.

He added that all CCTVs will be on a 24/7 year round basis with data transmitted to the Sarawak Integrated Operations Centre (SIOC).