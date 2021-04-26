88 cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Tawau continued to register the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state on Monday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 88, bringing the cumulative total to 57,747 cases. Two death cases were recorded today, namely one in the Tawau district,” he said here on Monday.

“A total of 178 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, taking the cumulative recovery total to 56,165. A total of 938 patients are receiving treatment, namely 285 people in the hospitals and 650 at the public Covid Quarantine, Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and three are in the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 44 and 20 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, in a statement on Monday.

Masidi said Kalabakan recorded 11 cases, the second highest number of new Covid-19 positive cases after Tawau in Sabah on Monday, followed by Penampang (six), Kunak (five), Telupid (five), Sandakan (five), Putatan (four), Kota Kinabalu (three), Lahad Datu (three), Papar (three), Kinabatangan (one), Kota Belud (one) and Ranau (one).

He added no cases were recorded in Tuaran, Nabawan, Keningau, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Kudat, Beluran, Beaufort, Sipitang, Pitas, Tambunan, Tenom, Kota Marudu and Tongod.

He said Tuaran district changed from red to orange zone, Papar from orange to red zone, Penampang from yellow to orange zone and Telupid changed from green to yellow zone, taking the total red zones to seven, orange zones to five, yellow zones to nine and green zones to six.

According to Masidi, of the 88 Covid-19 positive cases, a total of 64 cases (72.7%) were from close contact screening, eight cases (9.1%) from symptomatic screening, eight cases (9.1%) from new and existing clusters, and eight cases (9.1%) were from other categories.

He added the percentage of bed usage was 23.66% on Monday.

For the Sabah State vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, there were no recipients of the dose 1 vaccine injection, maintaining the cumulative total at 52,094 people.

He said for the Dose 2 vaccine, there were no injections done on Monday too, maintaining the total cumulative at 43,090 people.

Meanwhile, he said for phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunization Program, the daily total of people that received the Dose 1 vaccine injection were 192, bringing the total cumulative to 9216 people.

“The number of registered vaccine recipients today totals 986, taking the registered total cumulative to 450,404 (MySejahtera 404,861, web 45,281, vaccination line 262), an equivalent to 15.4%,” said Masidi.

On the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 310,101 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.