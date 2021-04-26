All over 100 Covid-19 positive ‘untraceable’ individuals in Bintulu have been traced – Dr Chin

KUCHING (April 26): The authorities have already traced the over 100 Covid-19 positive cases in Bintulu which were claimed to be untraceable, said Dr Chin Zin Hing.

The state Health Department director said although they were in the process of contacting and tracing these individuals between April 12 to 21, such process had been completed.

“The Sarawak Health Department would like to inform that all these individuals have been detected,” he said in a statement in response to the Tiong’s statement yesterday that more than 100 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bintulu between April 12 and April 21 could not be traced or contacted because they provided false personal information.

According to Dr Chin, individuals who are involved in the active case detection (ACD) initiatives are expected to present their IC number, passport number or the respective clinic references for the registration of their contact details such as address.

He said the state Health Department would then contact the individual concerned either by phone or contact the family members or track down the individual based on the address provided.

He called upon every individual in Sarawak to give their full cooperation to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Chin said individuals who were caught not cooperating with the authorities could face legal action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Those who are found providing false information are infringing Section 22(d) of the Act 342 and can face a fine or a jail term of not exceeding two years, or both under Section 24(a) of the same Act,” he added.

As such, he urged all individuals who had been contacted for the ACD initiative to cooperate with the authorities.

“All these efforts are made to detect any risk of Covid-19 infection at an early stage. This is to help break the chain of Covid-19 infection among their family members as well as the community,” said Dr Chin.