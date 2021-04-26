Bistro worker arrested in Siburan for allegedly raping woman with learning issues

KUCHING: Police arrested a 20-year-old bistro worker at a house at Mile 19 Jalan Kuching-Serian, Siburan on Thursday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman with learning difficulties.

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Syhong said the bistro worker was arrested under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

“Police also confiscated a mobile phone, a long-sleeved black T-shirt, a pair of printed black shorts, and a pair of light blue underwear,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said the alleged rape was discovered when the victim’s male cousin saw her leave his house hurriedly to go to her home next door.

Suspecting something was amiss as he had earlier spotted an unidentified motorcycle at his cousin’s house, he then saw her enter with the suspect and decided to follow them.

“Upon reaching the house, the victim’s cousin noticed that all the doors were locked and the lights were switched off, and he decided to go through a window at the back of the house and saw the victim and the suspect both undressed, and believed that the victim had sex with the unknown man,” Lim said in the statement.

He said initial investigation found the victim had been staying at her cousin’s house since last month because her father was getting kidney treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and her mother was taking care of him.

According to Lim, the victim admitted having sex with the suspect, whom she had known for about a year.

“The victim underwent an examination at SGH on April 24, 2021 and from the examination, it was found that there were old tear marks on the victim’s hymen,” he revealed.

He said in view of the victim’s learning difficulties, it is believed that the suspect took advantage of her.

“The victim did not have any disabled person (OKU) card, however, the victim’s mother had stated that the victim is a dependent who is unable to work,” he added.

He also said the victim may be placed with the Welfare Department after discussions with her family.