Covid-19: Record 6 deaths for Sarawak, 615 new cases

KUCHING (Apr 26): Six Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Sarawak today, the highest number of death cases in a single day to-date for the state along with 615 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the latest figures brought the total death toll in the state to 162, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 28,529 cases.

“Bintulu topped the list with 106 cases followed by Sibu (90), Pakan (67), Kuching (55), Miri (52), Mukah (38), Kanowit (31), Lundu (25), Selangau (23), Saratok (19), Sarikei (16) and Kapit (14).

“Single-digit cases were recorded in Belaga (9), Meradong (9), Julau (8), Sri Aman (8), Sebauh (8), Bau (7), Song (4), Dalat (4), Tatau (4), Tanjung Manis (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Daro (2), Subis (2), Matu (2), Marudi (2), and Serian (2) while Samarahan and Beluru recorded one case each,” it said in a statement.

Of the fatalities, the committee said the youngest to have succumbed to the deadly virus was a 33-year-old Sarawakian woman who was found unconscious at home by her family member.

“She was referred to Kapit Hospital for treatment but she died on April 21. Based on her health history as informed by her family members, the victim had symptoms of fever and cough for the past few days.

“An RT-PCR test was conducted and she was found positive for Covid-19 on April 21,” it said, adding that the case had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Another Sarawakian woman in her thirties was also one of the state’s death cases, said SDMC.

“The 35-year-old went to a health clinic for registration and antenatal checkup. However, she was found to have suffered from shortness of breath while at the clinic.

“Her RTK Antigen test swab was found positive on April 22 and she was subsequently referred to Kapit Hospital for further treatment and monitoring,” it said.

It also said that a few days ago, the victim experienced symptoms of fever, cough and flu.

“Her RT-PCR test was found positive on April 23. Her health condition deteriorated and she died on the same day.

“The victim had comorbidity namely obesity,” it said.

It said the 158th death case involved a 58-year-old Sarawakian woman who sought treatment at Kapit Hospital on April 22 after experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath.

“The RT-PCR test was found positive on April 21 and the victim passed away the following day after her health condition deteriorated.

“This case also had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension, diabetes and heart disease,” it said.

Covid-19 also claimed the life of a 72-year-old Sarawakian woman who was found positive on April 17 after undergoing active screen detection at a longhouse using the RTK Antigen test.

“The case received treatment at Kapit Hospital where she was found to have symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath and her health condition was deteriorating as well.

“An RT-PCR test conducted on the victim also returned positive. She was declared dead on April 24,” said the committee, who noted that the victim had a history of comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

It said another Sarawakian woman, aged 48, had died on April 25 at Sarikei Hospital due to Covid-19.

“The victim was admitted to the hospital as a result of symptomatic individual screening through the Rapid Molecular test which was found positive on April 12.

“She also suffered symptoms of fever and diarrhoea a few days prior,” it added.

A 75-year-old Sarawakian man, with a history for hypertension, was the state’s 162nd Covid-19 death case, said SDMC.

“He was admitted to Bintulu Hospital after being found unconscious by his family member. Based on his health history informed by his family member, the victim had symptoms of cough two days prior to his admission.

“He was given an RT-PCR test swab which returned positive on April 22. He passed away on April 25 after his health condition deteriorated,” it said.

On the new cases, SDMC said only 78 individuals out of the 615 cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 523 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it said.

It also gave a summary of the cases where 428 cases were from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 26 cases from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 51 cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 41 cases from other screening at health facilities.

“The state also recorded four Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from other states in the country,” it added.

Meanwhile, the committee said 603 cases had recovered today of which 243 were discharged from Bintulu Hospital and the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under the hospital; 101 from Sibu Hospital and PKRC in Sibu; 95 from Miri Hospital and PKRC in Miri; 53 from Kapit Hospital and PKRC under Kapit Hospital; 39 from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; 39 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC in Kuching; 14 from PKRC Betong; 10 from PKRC Mukah; seven from PKRC Serian; and two from Sri Aman Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 22,432 or 78.63 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 5,866 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 1487 were being treated at Bintulu Hospital; 1,113 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 1,047 at SGH; 745 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 603 at Miri Hospital; 329 at Sarikei Hospital; 204 at PKRC Mukah; 164 at PKRC Serian; 106 at PKRC Betong; 46 at Sri Aman Hospital; 10 at Limbang Hospital; six at Sri Aman Prison PKRC; five at Semuja Immigration Depo PKRC in Serian and one at PKRC Lawas.

A total of 615 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with none pending lab test result.