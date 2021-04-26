DBKK orders bar to close

KOTA KINABALU: A bar in Damai here was ordered to close by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) after it was found operating without a proper licence and committing other violations during two joint operations recently.

The recently opened bar was served with an order to close by DBKK on April 26 at 11.30am.

The order was issued by a Magistrate’s Court after the premises was found to be operating without a licence under the Food and Eating Premises By-laws 1966, conducting entertainment activities without a licence under the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958 and building a structure without approval under the Building By-laws 1951.

This was following the second integrated operation between DBKK and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH) and Customs Department on April 21.

The first integrated operation was conducted on April 16, during which the premises had already been found in violation of the Kota Kinabalu Anti-litter By-laws 2005, Food and Eating Premises By-laws 1966 and Building By-laws 1967. The premises was also issued three compounds under the Public Entertainment Ordinance 1958.

A statement issued by Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip said the operations were conducted as the premises continued to operate without a licence.

DBKK also took action by seizing items at the premises.

Following the operations, DBKK filed an application for closure of the premises, which was thereafter issued by the Magistrate’s Court.

The premises was ordered to cease operations until it has obtained a proper licence.

Premises owners are reminded to abide by the law and enforcement by DBKK and other relevant government agencies. Failure to do so will result in legal action being taken against them.