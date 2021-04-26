EMCO ends in three Sabah areas

KOTA KINABALU: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Tawau’s Taman Villa Mas, Kota Belud’s Kg Melangkap Tomis, and Sandakan’s Sungai Obar Batu 7 areas ends today (April 27), announced Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“To date, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has recorded five positive Covid-19 cases and no new cases have been reported in this (Taman Villa Mas, Tawau) locality,” he said in a statement here on Monday.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the MOH, the state government agreed to terminate the EMCO in Taman Villa Mas, Tawau on April 27, as scheduled in accordance with the federal government’s decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said 11 positive cases were recorded from 167 screenings conducted since the implementation of EMCO in Kg Melangkap Tomis, Kota Belud.

“There was a decrease in cases, the cluster was controlled while all positive cases were isolated and included in the PKRC,” said Masidi, also state Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi said EMCO at Sandakan’s Sim Sim market and housing, and Kg Sungai Obar Batu 7 will also end today.

“The MOH has recorded 108 positive Covid-19 cases at the Sim Sim market and housing, and Kg Sungai Obar Batu 7, Sandakan, a total of 167 cases are recorded,” he said.

“In fact, the MOH also confirmed that cases had decreased and all clusters were under control while positive cases, close contacts were isolated and monitored until the 14th day,” he added.