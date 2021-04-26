Ismail Sabri: Aidilfitri MCO to be announced tomorrow

LUMUT, April 26 — The category of movement control order (MCO) for Aidilfitri will be announced tomorrow, says Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Please be patient with me. I will announce the status of MCO (for Aidilfitri) tomorrow,” said the minister when asked by reporters on the status of MCO including permission for interstate and interdistrict travel during Aidilfitri.

Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said this to reporters after visiting the Lumut Naval Base here today.

At present, six states are still under the conditional MCO, namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak, while 10 other states and federal territories are under recovery MCO.

Meanwhile, during his visit, Ismail Sabri also officiated the mini petrol kiosk, Portable Cabin System, to facilitate the navy personnel to refuel their vehicles without having to go to Lumut town, an idea which he said would be expanded to other naval bases nationwide.

He also visited two navy personnel, Asrul Nizam Ahmad, 36, and Nor Zaharin Rosland, 38, who suffered a stroke while on duty and hoped that their welfare will continue to be taken care of during and post service. — Bernama