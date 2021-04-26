Kuching court fines man RM1,300 for trespassing into quarry

KUCHING (April 26): A Magistrates’ Court here today fined a self-employed man RM1,300 in default two weeks in jail for trespassing into a quarry.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Lee Kok Hu, 33, on his own guilty plea to a charge of criminal trespass under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM3,000 or maximum six months in prison, or both.

According to the facts of the case, Lee entered the quarry area located at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Lama, Kota Sentosa here on April 21, at around 6.50pm to steal iron but was caught by quarry workers.

Lee then acted aggressively and tried to escape but fell at a rocky area and subsequently suffered head injuries.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment before being detained by police.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Lee was unrepresented by counsel.