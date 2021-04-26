KWAN funds to procure vaccines, immunisation related expenditure – Khairy

ALOR SETAR (April 26): The use of RM5 billion from the National Trust Fund (KWAN) is for vaccine procurement and expenses related to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, explained that the amount included vaccine procurement, involving an allocation of RM3 billion, and RM2 billion for the implementation of the immunisation programme.

“In terms of the use of KWAN funds, the matter will be answered by the Ministry of Finance, I am a user (of the funds), not a provider (of the funds), the provider of the funds will answer where it took the money from.

“I will answer in detail later (on its use) in a press statement … but to look at in a simple way, it is RM5 billion, (that is) RM3 billion for the purchase of vaccines and RM2 billion for implementation of the immunisation programme,” he said.

Khairy said this in a press conference after the Kedah-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Task Force meeting here today which was also attended by Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Khairy was asked to comment on the government’s recent move to gazette the Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which allows the government to use the funds for vaccine procurement and expenses related to the immunisation programme.

Elaborating further, Khairy said that the total expenditure related to the immunisation programme, including the provision of facilities such as renting halls, utility payments and food preparation, as well as the payment of allowances to staff involved.

“For example, today I came to Kedah; the Menteri Besar of Kedah asked money from me (for the implementation of the immunisation programme) – where do we get the money from? After RM3 billion has been used to buy vaccines, the implementation of the programme will be carried out for free?

He also added that RM5 billion is the limit decided by the Ministry of Finance for this purpose thus far. – Bernama