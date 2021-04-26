Lundu, Pakan districts change to red zones

KUCHING (Apr 26): Lundu and Pakan districts today changed to red zones after recording 57 local transmissions and 93 local transmissions respectively in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“This increased the number of red zone districts in the state to 21,” the committee said in a statement.

Other red zone districts in the state are Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Meanwhile, SDMC said that Sebauh and Bau districts have reverted to orange zones after recording 27 and 24 local transmissions respectively in the last 14 days.

The number of orange zones in the state is now eight, including Matu, Julau, Betong, Kabong, Sri Aman, and Marudi.

A total of nine districts remain yellow zones and they are Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, and Limbang.

Only two districts in the state are green zones and they are Telang Usan and Simunjan.