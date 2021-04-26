Malaysia records 2,776 new Covid-19 infections with Selangor still on top, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 26): The Health Ministry recorded 2,776 new Covid-19 cases today, with Selangor still at the top of the list.

Selangor recorded 762 new cases today, followed by Sarawak with 615, and Kelantan with 343.

In total Malaysia has seen 395,718 cumulative infections, of which 24,713 cases remain active.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said of today’s figure, only three are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad.

The ministry also recorded 1,803 recoveries, bringing the total to 369,556 cases or 93.4 per cent of the total number of cases.

Currently, 300 cases are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 133 cases requiring breathing assistance.

The number of fatalities also rose by 13 cases today, bringing the total to 1,449 deaths or 0.37 per cent of all cases.

Of the 13, only one is a foreign citizen while the remainder are Malaysians. The victims resided in Selangor, Sarawak, Johor, Sabah, and Kelantan, between the ages of 32 to 84.

Dr Noor Hisham said their medical histories include high-blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and obstructive sleep apnea, among others.

Two more schools or educational institutions have been detected by the ministry as new clusters today, out of a total of 12 clusters.

These include the Sungai Senibung cluster in Julau, Sarawak. Its index case was reported positive on Wednesday following a screening of symptomatic individuals among the students at a school.

As of today, 290 people have been screened, with 14 testing positive for the virus.

The second school or educational institution-related cluster is the Kampung Pangkal Chuit cluster in Machang, Kelantan. Its index case was reported positive on Friday (April 23) following a screening of symptomatic individuals at an educational institution.

As of today, 180 people have been screened, with 27 testing positive for the virus.

Dr Noor Hisham said the remaining clusters detected today are concentrated in Selangor, Johor, Penang, and Melaka, involving four workplace-related clusters, four community-related clusters, one religious-related cluster, and one detention centre-related cluster.

— Malay Mail