None of our outlets are exposed to Covid-19 positive cases, clarifies Aiman Mall management

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 26): Aiman Mall management has clarified that none of its outlets are in the list of premises exposed to Covid-19 positive cases.

The mall manager Gladys Sim said the outlets listed in the list of premises exposed to Covid-19 released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) were in fact located at the Aiman Shophouses located outside Aiman Mall.

She also revealed that due to the ‘mistake’ in location of the exposed outlets, the tenants have complained of drop in sales due to less people entering the mall.

“Yes, there’s been a lot of mistake in the list of exposure that is misleading, and affects the business at Aiman Mall.

“Those mentioned in the list are not even located in the mall, but they are outside namely at Aiman Shophouses,” she said when contacted.

She hoped that owners and staff of premises outside the mall would key in their address properly when registering for the MySejahtera QR Code.

“We also hope that the Ministry of Health and SDMC will check the addresses before issuing the list of the exposed premises, or visit those premises to verify the location,” she said.

It was found that at least four locations have been listed to be in Aiman Mall in the list of Covid-19 exposed premises released by SDMC this month.

Aiman Mall management has also taken the initiative through its Facebook page that none of those premises were in the mall.