Pandemic-struck festive season foretells lacklustre outlook for businesses — Industry leaders

KUCHING (Apr 26): The business sector could expect a lacklustre outlook for the current quarter, in that the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak had adversely overturned what would typically be a profitable Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

Adding salt to the wound was the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)’s announcement of the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period, to still be in force until May 10.

Association of Malay Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak president Tan Sri Abang Khalid Abang Marzuki said for years before the pandemic, consumers had been looking forward to any festive season, in that this would be the time when retailers and businesses would offer great promotions.

“This pandemic has affected the business sector since last year.

“The announcement of the CMCO extension right before Hari Raya Aidilfitri was not an encouraging news to anyone doing businesses.

“However, we have been prepared – this would not impact us drastically as we have bracing for it since life in the new norms started.”

Adding on, Abang Khalid said his operations did register sales, albeit ‘quite slow’.

“We will work harder to continue to remain relevant and survive in the automotive trade industry, despite facing many challenges,” he pointed out.

A plus point was the extension of the sales tax exemption to June 30, said Abang Khalid, adding that this had encouraged potential customers to buy new cars during this festive season.

He also said the industry players would utilise the exemption to the last stretch so that the customers could enjoy the value deals.

“I wouldn’t deny that fact that vehicle sales have not been as great as those registered before the MCO and the CMCO.

“The buyers face problems in crossing districts to go to the showrooms to choose the cars that they want.

Customers must give good reasons to the police before they could cross past districts or even states,” he said.

For Sarawak Traders and Hawkers Association president Mohd Ariffin Abdullah, he personally supported the government’s decision on extending the CMCO period due to the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.

“We just hope that this pandemic would end as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chamber of Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) president Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan regarded the extension of the CMCO period as ‘unavoidable’, given the current Covid-19 situation.

“This means that any inter-district, inter-division and interstate travelling would be restricted; thus, affecting Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebratory mood.

“With such a scenario, I expect a restricted celebration, with all SOP continuing to be imposed. “Also, Raya festive sales are expected to be a subdued affair this year,” he said.