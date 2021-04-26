PKR Hulu Rajang to state govt: Upgrade Belaga district to be 13th division of S’wak

KUCHING (April 26): PKR Hulu Rajang branch has urged the state government to upgrade Belaga district to be the 13th division of Sarawak before the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Its chairman Abun Sui Anyit said this was one of the three resolutions passed during the branch’s annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

“If Pakatan Harapan is given the mandate by the people to govern Sarawak after the 12th state election, PKR Hulu Rajang will ask the Pakatan Harapan Sarawak government to immediately declare Belaga as a division,” he stated in a press statement.

Abun Sui said the other two resolutions passed during the AGM were related to national issues.

“PKR Hulu Rajang branch fully supports Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the candidate for Malaysia’s ninth prime minister.”

Besides that, he said the branch had requested that PKR reject any cooperation with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The AGM was attended by branch members virtually via Zoom application.