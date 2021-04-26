PKR’s Cherishe Ng picked as potential candidate for Batu Lintang

KUCHING (Apr 26): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Bandar Kuching Branch has picked Cherishe Ng as its potential candidate for the Batu Lintang constituency in the next state election.

Branch chairman Dominique Ng in a statement yesterday said he believes the constituents in Batu Lintang would be able to benefit from Cherishe’s youthful representation in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), should she win in the coming polls.

“I have utmost faith that with youth and new blood in the coming Sarawak election, the political landscape of Sarawak will change for the better as new ideas can be incorporated and change can be felt,” said the former Padungan assemblyman.

The statement was issued following the branch’s annual general meeting on Saturday, held via Zoom amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incumbent for Batu Lintang is Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s See Chee How, who won and defended the seat in 2011 and 2016, respectively, on a PKR ticket.

Dominique in the statement urged the community in Sarawak to support and push for more youths to be at the forefront of any political movement.

He said this would represent the next generation and future of the state.

Meanwhile, Dominique pointed out that PKR was established in Sarawak over 20 years ago with him as one of the founders.

He said the party has undergone some rough and difficult times with elected representatives who had won on a PKR ticket but then quit the party.

“The party now has a renewed traction with internal reforms that will quickly put the party back on track. We have been actively recruiting and nurturing youths, new blood and faces, which will aid reform and create new ideas,” he added.