Rep claims Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang aid yet to be fully disbursed

KUCHING (April 26): Not all of the Sarawak government’s Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) cash aid for B40 households has been fully disbursed, claimed Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

She pointed out the cash aid of RM250 per month was supposed to be disbursed over six months to B40 households.

“Sadly enough, until today, we still receive feedback from the public that the BKSS cash aid has yet to be fully disbursed to the eligible recipients.

“There are many cases whereby only RM500 or part payment was paid into their bank accounts instead of the RM1,500 approved under the household category,” Yong said in a press statement yesterday.

She pointed out the month of April is nearly over and many required the aid to help them through these difficult times.

“If the Sarawak government is sincere in its pledge to help the people from the lower income bracket, the full amount must be paid out without delay and there should not be any dragging over the matter and keep asking those qualified groups to wait for nothing,” she said.

According to her, many were still waiting for the aid announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, which was supposed to be paid out last year.

She called on the Sarawak government to state what has happened to the aid.

“I call on the Sarawak government to be transparent on this BKSS cash aid payout. Please declare the full list and amount that has been paid to date and those payments which are still outstanding.

“The eligible recipients are kept in the dark over the matter and there is no avenue to check on the status of payment and updates regarding the date of which the balance of the unpaid amount will be fully disbursed,” she said.