Sabah, Sarawak play major role to revitalise BIMP-EAGA

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah and Sarawak play a major role in revitalising the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines – East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) as potential solutions for socio-economic recovery.

Stressing the need to revisit the BIMP-EAGA’s missions and visions, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said such move would benefit both Sabah and Sarawak economically.

BIMP-EAGA, which is Asia’s largest regional grouping, was set 27 years ago to accelerate economic development, improve export competitiveness and enhance the attractiveness of the EAGA to local and foreign investments.

Ongkili said this after receiving a call from the BIMP-EAGA Sabah Council delegates, led by its Special Envoy, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, on Monday.

“Tan Sri Pandikar Amin’s appointment as the Special Envoy is timely and fitting as he has good networking with neighbouring countries, who are also our partners in the BIMP-EAGA.

“I am confident that with his great ideas and vast experiences, Tan Sri will be able to enhance the role of Sabah and Sarawak in BIMP-EAGA,” he said.

During the meeting, Ongkili was briefed on BIMP-EAGA Sabah’s mission to be the catalyst for the revenue generators for Sabah and Sarawak, and Malaysia as a whole; creator of job opportunities, developer of income generation for the people, development of infrastructure and logistics, and marketer for Sabah’s products and heritage.