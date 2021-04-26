Sarawak continues to record second-highest daily new Covid-19 cases with 615

KUCHING (Apr 26): Sarawak’s streak of recording the second-highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country continues with 615 cases reported in the state today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his Facebook post, he said that Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 762 while Kelantan recorded the third-highest figure with 343 cases.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Johor (309 ), Kuala Lumpur (254), Penang (123), Negeri Sembilan (112), Sabah (88), Perak (45), Kedah (39), Melaka and Pahang each 34, Terengganu (9), Putrajaya (7), and Labuan (2).

Only Perlis did not record any new case for the day.

Altogether, Dr Noor Hisham said the country had reported 2,776 new cases bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 395,718.