Sarawak Liberation Movement founder Beng Kor passes away

SIBU (April 23): Sarawak Liberation Movement founder Dzulfiqar Yeu alias Yeu Bang Keng, who was popularly known as Beng Kor, passed away at 1.24am today. He was 53.

When contacted, his widow Norsharvina Mohd Misyam, 33, confirmed he passed away from a heart attack.

“He woke me up complaining of a chest pains and asked me to massage him and then suddenly collapsed. We immediately rushed him to the hospital from our house in Rantau Panjang. His passing is due to heart attack.

“The RTK test turned out negative for Covid-19 and we are now waiting for the PCR swab tests within 48 hours before releasing the body (for burial). We have lodged a police report,” she said in between sobs.

Norsharvina added her husband was also involved with the Sarawak for Sarawakians movement.

In a Facebook post, she thanked everyone who had supported Beng Kor.

“God is great and this is God’s plan. He took him from us in order for us to stay unite and prove to him that we can be just like him — calm, patient, ambitious, happy, and respectful. With this, let us spend a little time and pray for his after life will be much better,” she said.

Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang chairman Bill Jugah expressed shock over the passing of a close friend.

“He married my cousin’s daughter and we were very close. He was a stubborn person but in his stubbornness, he persisted his struggle for Sarawak’s independence, or at least autonomy from Malaya.

“In this manner, he portrayed the true spirit of a true Sarawakian,” Bill said.

In a Facebook post, Christian Carrie Ngau Tabib said Sarawak lost a hero with Beng Kor’s passing.

“BK was a true unsung hero for Sarawakians. He was always educating Sarawakians through his FB Live sessions and also events for Sarawak’s independence together with Sarawak Liberation Movement (SLM) , Sarawak4Sarawakians, Parti Negara Sarawak, and also through his own page Bengkor,” said the post.