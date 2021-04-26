SDMC: Those who have been in India over past 30 days to be barred from entering Sarawak

KUCHING (April 26): Travellers and those who have been in India within the past 30 days will be barred from entering Sarawak effective tomorrow, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said it was stepping up its measures to prevent the entry of new Covid-19 ‘variants of concern’ (VoC) from the country in view of its worsening situation.

It was recently reported by various international media that India’s capital had announced a lockdown following a ferocious new coronavirus wave with more than 200,000 fresh daily cases, believed to be caused by the double-mutant variant of the virus.

India’s Covid-19 cases surpassed 17 million today with a total of 352,991 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

This was the fifth consecutive day the country had registered more than 300,000 cases in a single day.