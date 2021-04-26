Shopkeeper robbed of gold jewellery by customer

KUCHING (Apr 26): A 55-year-old female shopkeeper was allegedly robbed of her gold necklace and bracelet worth RM12,000 in a shop at Kampung Empila, Kota Samarahan on Saturday.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said the incident happened around 3pm when a man entered the shop and pretended to buy something.

“As soon as the victim reached out to receive payment, the suspect immediately snatched the victim’s bracelet and necklace. The victim was alone inside the shop during the robbery,” said Sudirman in a statement yesterday.

The suspect, who entered the shop wearing a cap and a face mask, then fled to a waiting car driven by a second suspect. Both suspects are believed to be locals, he added.

He said police are currently tracking down the suspects for investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

Those with any information are to call the Kota Samarahan district police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

“The public are also advised to be aware of similar crimes where the crooks wear face masks to avoid being identified,” he added.