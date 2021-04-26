Singapore’s 7-Eleven stores promoting authentic kolo mee

KUCHING (April 26): All 425 7-Eleven stores in Singapore are running the ‘We love Sarawak Kolo Mee’ promotion until May 11.

In a statement today, the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) said its marketing programme to create awareness of Sarawak’s signature dishes in Singapore has been given a major boost following the launch of 7-Eleven’s latest product — authentic recipe Sarawak Kolo Mee — on April 14.

Anyone purchasing 7- Eleven’s Kolo Mee can enter their details online with proof of purchase to win a number of double tickets to enjoy Sarawak Food trail tours in Singapore.

The campaign will be promoted in all 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, as well as Statos’ Facebook and Instagram platforms, as well as outdoor advertisements at the Statos Gallery.

The competition website https://statos7eleven.statos.com.sg promotes the EAT.CHIAK.MAKAN Kuching Food Trail, screens Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) tourism videos, and promotes other retail products available for purchase at [email protected]

Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan is excited about the opportunity to promote authentic Sarawak food to Singaporeans.

“We believe that is our job in Statos to spread the love for our special dishes. It’s fantastic that we can now leverage on 7-Eleven’s strong branding to generate more publicity for Sarawak here in Singapore,” he said.

A Sarawakian based in Singapore, Dr Miko Chang, said she is very proud to see Sarawak’s staple food being promoted on a regional level.

“This Sarawak Kolo Mee is a really convenient lunch for me and my colleagues who also really enjoy it,” she said outside a 7-Eleven store.

The estimated publicity value for this campaign is in excess of SG$500,000.