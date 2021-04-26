Teenager nabbed over 2.11 kg of drugs in Tuaran

TUARAN: A jobless teenager has been arrested for allegedly distributing more than 2.11 kilogrammes of methamphetamine in Taman Telipok Ria here.

Tuaran district police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said the 19-year-old local was nabbed in a raid last Saturday based on a tip-off and police intelligence.

Police seized plastic packets containing crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine worth RM89,824 and a car, he said.

“Police believe this case is connected with other drug busts here, but the teenager is not a mastermind drug dealer. Maybe he was used by a drug syndicate to influence other teenagers,” he told a press conference at the Tuaran district police headquarters here on Monday.

He said police were looking for other suspects in this case.

Mohd Hamizi said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

He said the teenager tested positive for methamphetamine and had a record of drug abuse under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He said Taman Telipok Ria, which was a relocation project for people from the island and squatters, was known for its drug problems, and police were doing their best to smash the syndicates involved.

“Over the years the houses in the area have been rented out to foreigners, making it a place for foreigners to hide or carry out their activities.

“We have been discussing and working with several agencies to clean out Taman Telipok Ria so that the people there would feel safe,” he added.