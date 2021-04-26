Temporary ban on flights to and from India beginning April 28 to prevent spread of new Covid-19 variant, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 26): The government today agreed to impose a temporary ban on flights to and from India beginning April 28, to prevent the spread of a new variant of the Covid-19 disease in the country.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said travellers who embarked on a journey from any destination in India, either via direct flight or transit to Malaysia, were prohibited from entering the country.

“This ban also applies to passengers who transit in Malaysia en route to another country, however, an exemption will be given to Malaysian citizens.

“Ships with a history of travel from India in the last 14 days are not allowed the sign-off procedure in Malaysia, except for Malaysian crew, who will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine,” he said in a statement.

He said the temporary ban was also imposed on Indian citizens who held valid temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) for Malaysia, as well as students and business travellers.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysians — including students, employees, spouses and children of Malaysians living in India, as well as members of religious groups who were in the country, were allowed to enter Malaysia with a mandatory 14-day quarantine procedure at gazetted quarantine stations. — Bernama