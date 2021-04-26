Voon says police want to record his statement over videos of his remarks on PBK mission

KUCHING (April 26): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan claims to have been contacted by police for questioning over videos of him making remarks on his party’s objective.

The lawyer and former Batu Lintang assemblyman said a female police officer had contacted him by phone and texted him last week on the matter but he had not decided on whether to see her.

“CP (Commissioner of Police), SB (Special Branch) and Head CID (Criminal Investigations Department) all wanted my statement to be recorded. I am not sure whether I would or when I would see the Investigating officer. She had not answered my queries yet.

“She said she was asked to question me on some videos in circulation of what I said about independence,” he said when contacted.

The Borneo Post has contacted Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail on the matter and is awaiting his response.

Earlier today, Voon had issued a statement in which he revealed that the police wanted to question him.

“My political activities are landing me in trouble with the police. They are calling me for a statement and I guess it is about the mission of PBK to seek independence of Sarawak from the federation of Malaysia,” he said.

