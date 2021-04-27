82 new cases, CMCO in Sabah for two weeks

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Health department has recorded 82 new Covid-19 cases in the state on Tuesday.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a statement, adding that no death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, following the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob, Sabah’s current Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) will be placed under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) starting tomorrow, April 29.

“As the green zones are decreasing and the red zones are increasing with another 33 localities under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Government has agreed to change the status of Sabah from RMCO to CMCO, in line with the Federal Government’s decision.

“The retention of CMCO status for the state of Sabah will be effective from 29 April 2021 until 17 May 2021.

“The State Government also decided to maintain the current cross-zone restrictions.”

In the statement, Masidi also said the EMCO at three localities in Tawau, namely Kampung Ranggu Batu 10 in Mukim Balung, Phase Two Taman Semarak in Mukim Sri Tanjung and Kampung Tanjung Batu Keramat will be ending today, April 28.

However, the EMCO in Kampung Baru Pasir Putih under Mukim Sri Tanjung, Tawau, that was scheduled to end on April 28 has been extended to May 12 following the advice by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Another locality in Tawau, PPR Batu 2 Lorong Habib Abdul Rahman, was placed under EMCO until May 11 to allow screening in the area following active cases in the particular locality.

The state government also decided to impose EMCO in PPR Bt. 8 Jalan Apas, Tawau to allow the MoH team to carry out Covid-19 screenings.

In Kinabatangan, the state government has decided to impose EMCO in Kompleks Abedon (Bumiwealth, Kolopis and Tanaki) following 13 new cases recorded after 103 screenings.

In Kalabakan, Felda Umas was also placed under EMCO starting today until May 11 following 21 new cases recorded from 52 samples taken.