Covid-19: Issuing of compound must be in accordance with guidelines – Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (April 27): Issuing of compound notices under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) must be carried out in accordance with guidelines set by the government, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the government had formulated guidelines on the amount of compound to be imposed and the reduction rate to guide the authorities in enforcing compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“According to the guidelines, a license holder and owner of premises who fail to comply with the stipulated operating hours has committed an offence under category three and can be imposed a maximum compound of RM10,000.

“Offenders are given a reduction rate of 50 per cent if they pay the compound within seven days and 25 per cent if payment is made within 14 days,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin said amendments to Act 342 were made to increase the compound rate that can be imposed for an action or act that that can cause the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

He said the action to impose compound for offences under the law was to prevent and educate offenders to make them equally responsible in the fight against Covid-19. – Bernama