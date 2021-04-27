Covid-19: Sarawak records 432 new cases, 3 deaths

KUCHING (Apr 27): Sarawak continued its streak of three-digit daily Covid-19 cases with 432 new cases today along with three deaths, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said 70 per cent of the cases were concentrated in Bintulu, Bukit Mabong, Miri, Sibu and Kanowit districts.

“Bintulu has recorded the highest number of cases for the second consecutive day with 81 cases. This is followed by Bukit Mabong with 64 cases, Miri (60), Sibu (53), Kanowit (46), Selangau (23), Mukah (23), Kuching (21), Matu (10), Julau (8), Marudi (6), Sebauh (6), Lundu (4), Sri Aman (3), Sarikei (3), and Pakan (3).

“Serian, Lubok Antu, Bau, Meradong and Betong districts recorded two cases each while Belaga, Tatau, Beluru, Saratok and Telang Usan recorded one case,” it said in a statement.

The cumulative total of positive cases have now increased to 28,961 cases.

The committee said the latest fatalities, which brought the total death toll in the state to 165, were recorded in Bintulu (2) and Sarikei (1).

