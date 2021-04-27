Covid-19: Sarawak records third highest number of cases in the country at 432



KUCHING (April 27): After weeks of alternating between the highest and second highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country, Sarawak today recorded the third highest number with 432 new cases.

In his Facebook page, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor continued to top the chart with 750 new cases, followed by Kelantan with 484.

Sehingga 27 April 2021: Jumlah kes COVID-19 yang dilaporkan adalah 2,733 kes (398,451 kes) Pecahan setiap negeri… Posted by Noor Hisham Abdullah on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Kuala Lumpur (377), Johor (220), Penang (115), Sabah (82), Terengganu (61), Kedah (51), Negeri Sembilan (39), Perak (38), Pahang (35), Melaka (33), Putrajaya (15), and Perlis (1).

Labuan did not record any new cases today.

Altogether, Dr Noor Hisham said the country reported 2,733 new cases, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 398,451.

He added there were 11 new clusters today, bring the total of currently active clusters in the country to 367.