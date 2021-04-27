Covid-19: Simunjan district last green zone remaining in Sarawak

KUCHING (Apr 27): Simunjan district remains the only district in Sarawak with green zone status after Telang Usan district turned yellow for recording one local transmission in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that Telang Usan’s change brought the number of yellow zones in the state to 10.

“The other yellow zones are Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, and Limbang.

SDMC also said that Matu district has turned from to a red zone after it recorded 43 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.

“This increased the number red zones in the state to 22,” it said.

The other red zones are Lundu, Pakan, Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri, and Sibu.

The number of orange zones is now seven. They are Sebauh, Bau, Julau, Betong, Kabong, Sri Aman, and Marudi.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.