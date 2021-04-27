Don’t make life any more difficult for those under EMCO – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State government has been urged to act urgently in ensuring people in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas get the necessary food aid without delay.

Warisan President Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie bin Apdal said these residents have been facing hardship for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and should not be further burdened with restrictions.

“The GRS government keeps announcing food baskets are being prepared and millions allocated for food aid, but on the ground the people complain they’ve not seen even a grain of rice,” said Shafie in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the authorities can extend opening hours for food outlets or takeaways but for as long as the people are barred from getting access to shops and food, then it is as good as starving them.

“We cannot avoid enforcing the EMCO but the people in the affected areas must get food. The State Government must show compassion. This is the fasting month,” he said.

Shafie said the peaceful demonstration in Kg Muhibbah Raya, Tawau recently is a clear signal that the people are angry and frustrated.

“They don’t get food aid but at the same time they cannot go out to get food.

“I’ve also heard complaints that opposition areas are deprived of food aid. This should not happen as government funds are involved and should be distributed fairly.

“As a government you should not be heartless? Don’t they care about the people? Stop playing politics and do what you are supposed to do as the government of the day,” he said.