Eatery operators at Icom Square lament loss of business after cluster naming

KUCHING (Apr 27): The recently-declared Icom Cluster has greatly affected eateries at Icom Square, Jalan Pending here, with many empty tables and just a handful of customers seen during the usually busy lunch hours.

A visit by The Borneo Post yesterday saw those working at the commercial centre returning to their respective offices with takeaway lunches.

When met, 62-year-old Peter Lim who runs an eatery there lamented the loss of 70 per cent in business since the new cluster was announced.

He said he was perplexed by the naming of the new cluster which did not originate from Icom Square.

“During lunch-hour, this place is usually filled with customers and cars queuing for a parking bay. Now there are fewer customers and fewer cars.

“Although there are not as many customers, today (yesterday) is considerably better compared to three to four days ago when the new cluster was declared,” he added.

Lim’s comments were echoed by another eatery operator, 48-year-old Mohd Yakhub who said his business has halved since the Covid-19 cluster was declared.

“Customers especially those breaking their fast in the evening usually come and dine here. Since the cluster was announced a few days ago, my tables and chairs are empty even in the evening.

“The office workers who usually dine at my restaurant after office hours now just walk by my eatery on their way home,” he lamented.

The Icom Cluster was declared last Thursday after recording 31 cases from a dinner in a restaurant at Cityone Megamall and Bistro at Jalan Song on April 13.

The employees of a property management advisor agency also attended a training session in the agency at Icom Square on April 14.