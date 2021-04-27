Family karaoke operators in Kuching bemoan closure order under stricter SOP

KUCHING (April 27): Family karaoke operators in Kuching are unhappy that they have been ordered to stop operating again following the stricter standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government for the extended Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sarawak.

Their representative Fam Wee Chiang said a prolonged closure of their business operation is clearly not wise, a waste of time and increasing the burden on the operators.

He pointed out that closing family karaoke outlets is not the only solution to curb the Covid-19 pandemic because there are a lot of other measures that can be taken without needing to close those that have been strictly complying to the SOP.

He also said the government needs to take right approach, instead of repeatedly using the same tactic but without much success in curbing the spread of the disease

“The decision of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) as well as the government to close our industry without providing financial aid or subsidy plan can be regarded as irresponsible and without showing empathy.

“We urge Sarawak government to support the impacted industry in terms of financial support such as for our rental and employees salary. Otherwise, the government need to let us open for us to prove that we are able to maintain and comply to the enhanced SOP,” he said.

Fam, who is managing director of K11 Karaoke and Entertainment, also warned that a prolonged closure of the industry would cause the businesses to collapse as many of their outlets are anchor tenants of shopping malls in the city.

“Business closure are forcing our employees losing their job and it will cause unemployment rate to rise. This may also lead to social problems (robbery, burglary and etc) as well as increasing the state poverty rate.

“Hence, the government should take responsibility in bearing the burden and consequences of these encountered matters,” he told reporters here.

According to Fam, family karaoke is a healthy lifestyle business where favoured by Sarawakians regardless of race.

He pointed out before the pandemic, their businesses created a lot of job opportunities, helped boost the state economy and they have been paying taxes to the government.

“Every measure taken by government needs to be fair and equal to every sector. We hope for state government to treat all of us equally in terms of decision making on the SOP for all industries.

“Throughout the pandemic since 2020, numerous outbreaks or infections happened involving other industries such as the bistros, F&B outlets, construction sites, local authority offices.

“The government should provide proof and reason before making any decision to close us down. Otherwise, it shows that the government is punishing the wrong industry (closing Family Themed Karaoke) and yet rewarding the ‘naughty’ sector,” he said.

During the press conference, Fam assured the government and SDMC that the operators will cover and bear all the expenses needed for SOP compliance as an assistance of helping the government to contain the pandemic.

“For instance, we bear all the employees rt-PCR swab test expenses as well as we strengthen outlet disinfection process.

“We will take the responsibility to bear all the expenses needed to compliance with our business SOP despite of having sales decline by between 50 and 60 per cent,” he said.

According to him, the operators have been bearing all the license fees without any waiver payment throughout the pandemic.

“Not only we weren’t given any rebate, we also we didn’t get any support from the local mayor. For your reference, when we were allowed to reopen on March 27, we had to obtain permit issued by Kuching Resident’s Office and approval was only given after the local council had inspected all the outlets.

“Sadly, during the announcement of closure, none of the respective departments stood out and spoke for us,” he said.