Glory days of PBS have passed – STAR leader

KOTA MARUDU: If Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is adamant about contesting in Tambunan in the upcoming election, STAR Sabah (STAR) is also ready to contest in Kota Marudu, said STAR Kota Marudu coordinating secretary Jovilis Majami.

He described the statement by PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus J. Ongkili as an indication that PBS has no plans to work with STAR in the upcoming general election even though both PBS and STAR are part of the present ruling government, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Jovilis claimed that the glory days of PBS have passed and is losing the support of the people.

He added that the excuse given by Dr Maximus to contest in Tambunan that the constituency is the birthplace of PBS is not acceptable.

“This is because PBS lost in Tambunan during the last election. This is proof that the people of Tambunan no longer accept the party,” he said in a statement.

He also reminded that STAR Sabah is no less qualified to contest at the constituency as the party is founded by a son of Tambunan.

Jovilis also questioned why the PBS president has opted to contest for the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat when he is from Tambunan?

“I would like to remind the PBS president that although Usno was born in Kudat and Upko from Penampang, neither have claimed the constituencies as their perpetual constituency when they are cooperating with other parties,” he said.

He also urged PBS to ponder on their loss in Tambunan to STAR in the last election.

“This was what the people wanted.”

He added that the claim made by PBS showed that the party and its leadership does not respect the consensus made under the GRS government.

“If PBS remains adamant, STAR at Tandek and Kota Marudu also has the right to ask our president to allow us to contest in Tandek and Kota Marudu even though both are under the PBS president.”

“I am certain STAR in Tandek and in Kota Marudu are ready to contest at the constituencies,” he said.