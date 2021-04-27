Harden rallies SUPP Engkilili members to deliver victory in state polls

ENGKILILI (Apr 27): Local members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) must work hard to ensure that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would win the Engkilili seat in the next election.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is also SUPP treasurer-general, said the Engkilili state constituency had been lagging behind in terms of government funding and development since being held by the opposition.

“We hope that the people in Engkilili have now realised that only the GPS-led state government could provide the development,” he said in a statement issued in connection with the SUPP Engkilili branch meeting here recently, which was chaired by him.

Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, expressed hope that upon the greenlight granted for Sarawak to hold its state election, the Engkilili constituents would vote for the GPS candidate from SUPP.

Engkilili is currently represented by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) vice-president Dr Johnical Rayong, who has held the seat for three terms since 2006.

Meanwhile, the branch meeting had focused on its activities and planning for the state election, which could take place at any time now.

The meeting also discussed the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and Minor Rural Project (MRP) projects for longhouses and villages, as well as for institutions and houses of worship in Engkilili .

Harden, who is the ‘caretaker’ appointed by SUPP for Engkilili, also visited the operations rooms set by SUPP Engkilili.