‘High-Tech’ investment delegation in Sabah for exchange visit

KOTA KINABALU: A group of 10 delegates from the ‘High-Value and High-Tech Agricultural Investment Delegation’ led by Datuk Chua Soon Bui, Director of Obor Development Chamber of Commerce Malaysia and jointly organised by Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research & Advancement Society, has recently arrived in Sabah for a five-day exchange visit.

The delegation committee includes Technology Advisor Prof. Dr Koshy Philip, Planning/Liason Chief Dato’ Wong Yew Kai, Deputy Delegation Chief Chu Eng Kian, Secretary Dr Frank Zhai, Treasurer Fan Ka Chun, Investment & Industrial Collaboration Tan Kian Beng, Public Relationship & Publicity Chu Kea Hong, Auditor Datin Low Miow Yong and Communication & Media Yvonne Kong.

On the first day of the visit (April 26), the delegation and Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research & Advancement Society co-hosted a dialogue at Winner Hotel, here from 4 pm to 7 pm, focusing on high-value and high-tech agriculture, food value chain, Sabah’s geographical advantages and natural resources, Sabah government’s preferential investment policies, fruit export inspection, Agribusiness, Integrated Agriculture Park, Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC), POIC Lahad Datu Port, BIMP-EAGA, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and other related fields had been carried out exchanges and dialogues.

During the dialogue, Wong shared the theme of ‘Sabah: The Cradle of Affordable Good Food’; Dr Koshy shared the topics of ‘Postbiotics’ and ‘Biorefineries’. The special speaker Veve Lo, Manager of POIC Business Development II, introduced the key POIC projects, and also shared how POIC Lahad Datu Port will expand Sabah’s international influence and attract high-quality Foreign Direct Investments based on the current development trends of BIMP-EAGA and RCEP.

The delegation’s itinerary included a courtesy call on Sabah State Legislative Member cum POIC Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yang Teck Lee. In order to prevent Covid-19 and ensure the health and safety of the delegation and the people, Yong thereby adjusted his itinerary and attended the dialogue.

At the same time, during the dialogue, under the witness of Yong, Vice Chairman Chin Hiew Fook signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the University of Nottingham Malaysia on behalf of the Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research & Advancement Society.

Chua said Obor Development Chamber of Commerce Malaysia and Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research & Advancement Society have great potential for cooperation. Both organisations can leverage their respective advantages and strengthen economic cooperation, which not only achieve mutual benefit and win-win, but also contribute to the economic development of Sabah and the world, develop rapidly and achieve excellent results.

In addition, Yong hosted a banquet dinner for 10 members of the delegation, co-organiser Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research & Advancement Society and also guests after the dialogue.