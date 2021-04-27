‘Kelvins’ send aid to students quarantined in Sarawak’s sports schools

KUCHING (April 27): The plight of students of Sarawak’s only sports school, SMK Tabuan Jaya, who are currently undergoing Covid-19 quarantine, has received the attention of two well-known Kelvins in the city.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan had visited the school today to hand over food aid such as biscuits, drinking water, instant noodles and also basic necessities such as face masks and hand sanitisers to the school during his visit.

“We (Hope Place) received a phone call yesterday (on April 26) requesting for food aid for the students who are currently quarantined at the school. We went to the school and handed over the aid to the school’s principal Edward Ngelai,” added Wan.

Although the school, which is a boarding school, does provide meals three times a day, Wan said the school needed more sustenance than three meals a day due to the fact that the school is also a sports school.

Also present during Wan’s visit was Sarawak chief environmental health officer Billy Sujang who Wan said was representing the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

Wan revealed that 87 students of the school have been under quarantine since April 19.

Meanwhile, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii also visited the school today to better understand the needs of the students.

“We were informed that there are now 14 positive cases among the students that is why students in the hostel or dormitory is currently under lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19.

“The Health Department is also actively doing swab tests among them as well as the staff who were in close contact with those infected,” said Dr Yii.

Dr Yii revealed that the school had 191 students in its dormitory and they came from all over Sarawak.

As the state’s best athletes are studying and training at the school, Dr Yii said many of them have represented Sarawak and even Malaysia, bringing pride and fame to our nation.

“As a form of support and encouragement, our team raised some funds to buy some additional food products for them as they cannot go out of their hostels,” he said.

“They are our current and future stars and I strongly believe we need to find ways to better take care of their welfare. We may not have much but we will try to do as much as we can,” said Dr Yii.

Dr Yii thanked the officers from the Health Department, teachers and staff of the school who are working hard to take care of the well-being of those students.

