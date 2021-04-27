Mahjong game costs Sibu players compounds totalling RM22,000

SIBU (April 27): A total of 11 individuals were issued a compound of RM2,000 each for violating Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) enhanced standard operating procedures (SOPs) here because of a mahjong game yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the players were issued compounds during a raid for SOP compliance monitoring at a housing area residents social club around 1.50pm.

He said the raid by the Criminal Investigation Department named Op Dadu Khas was led by ASP Taruna Madian.

“When they conducted the raid, the main entrance of the premises located on the first floor was closed but the sound of people and mahjong tiles could still be heard.

“Police found eight men and three women playing mahjong when they opened the door,” Stanley said in a statement.

He said an inspection found the suspects to have committed an offence under Section 6 (1) of Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for illegal gambling in a public place.

They were also found violating the CMCO enhanced SOPs under Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No. 4) Regulations 2021 for failure to observe physical distancing and conducting prohibited activities, he said.

Among the items seized included 280 mahjong tiles, 100 chips, eight plastic chairs, and two wooden tables.

“The suspects have been released on police bail to avoid congestion at the police lockup and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection,” Stanley added.