Managing director assisting with false claims case out on RM50,000 MACC bail

KUCHING (April 27): A company managing director assisting with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) false claims case involving a sum of RM1.3 million has been released on RM50,000 MACC bail.

The 52-year-old was today produced before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, who allowed RM20,000 of the total bail to be deposited with the court in cash following the expiry of the man’s five-day remand order.

He was detained at the MACC Sarawak office after giving his statement on April 21.

MACC alleged that the works done on the project were not in accordance with agreement specifications apart from false claims made in 2013.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a fine of five times the gratification sum or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment.

The suspect was represented by counsel Ian Lee.