Miri association calls on govt to improve outreach to disabled for Covid-19 vaccination

MIRI (April 27): The Miri Ability Services Association (Masa) has called on the government to improve efforts to reach out to the disabled to ensure they receive their Covid-19 vaccination as early as possible.

Association chairman Boon Foo Ping, who received his first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, pointed out the disabled have different health issues.

“We are told that this group of people will be arranged to receive their jabs at PPV Miri Hospital to allow close monitoring before and after vaccination.

“For those who are sceptical and worry about any possible side effects, they shouldn’t be too worried as healthcare personnel will be monitoring their health condition, before allowing them home,” he said.

Boon, a quadriplegic, was administered with an intravenous fluid drip after his vaccination due to extreme low blood pressure.

He explained that this is because quadriplegics normally experience unusually low blood pressure.

After he shared his experience on social media, Boon said he was contacted by persons with disabilities enquiring on how to register for Covid-19 vaccination and the requirements.

“We are proud to be the first few and get to share our story, with hope to inspire more people of this group to register for the programme,” he said.

Boon urged those who are disabled to register for the programme through the MySejahtera application.

Those with difficulties accessing the internet can contact Masa on 085-642524, call Boon on 014-6871981, or email [email protected]