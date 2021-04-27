PBS’ claim on K’gau seat nothing more than politics – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: STAR Sabah president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has described Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) intention of reclaiming the Keningau parliamentary seat as nothing more than mere politics.

“We belong to the same government. We need to work together. Anything that is ‘different sounding’ is only ‘politics’.

“In politics, there are different opinions and different priorities. So to me, that is normal in politics,” he said.

Jeffrey further pointed out that STAR and PBS belong to the same government, both in the federal and state level.

“The focus should be on how to work together to increase the synergy. Don’t issue statements that will divide us,” he stressed.

When asked about STAR Kota Marudu’s intention to contest in Kota Marudu (in the event that PBS wants to contest in Tambunan), Jeffrey simply said ‘no comment’.

Jeffrey wrested the Keningau parliamentary seat and Tambunan state seat from PBS during the 14th general elections (GE14), back when they were still on opposite sides.

Prior to that, both seats were always seen as strongholds for PBS.

PBS and STAR then joined forces during last year’s snap state elections.

Recently, PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that Keningau is still a stronghold for the party and he had expressed the party’s intention of reclaiming the seat.

This then led to an exchange of words between the two parties.

Jeffrey spoke to reporters when met during the launching of STAR Sabah’s very own cooperative, at a hotel here on Tuesday.

He said the cooperative will focus on inter-party growth and networking for the benefit of Sabah’s economy.

It is understood that the cooperative should attract some 400,000 members, making it the largest cooperative body in the whole of Sabah.

“This is a chance for the party members to do economic and commercial good in line with the aspirations of the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan,” said Jeffrey.

He further disclosed that the move would indirectly generate income for the party as a whole.

Separately, Jeffrey, who is the State Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, had also urged the locals to refrain from going for boar hunting activities as the threat of African Swine Flu (ASF) is still out there.

“Culling by the state’s Department of Veterinary Services have chopped infection rates with Nabawan as the only district remaining with daily cases.

“The situation has been stabilized and major pork producing districts are now unaffected,” added Jeffrey.