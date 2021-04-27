PKR S’wak vice-chief wants Baram to become state’s 13th division

MIRI (Apr 27): A Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leader is calling on the Sarawak government to elevate the status of Baram into becoming the state’s 13th division.

Roland Engan, who is PKR Sarawak vice-president, said Baram is already a massive parliamentary constituency and has three districts under it – Telang Usan, Marudi and Beluru.

Thus, he believes that it is time for Baram to have its status elevated to ‘division’.

For the record, Sarawak currently has 12 administrative divisions – Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Kapit, Miri and Limbang.

“We want Baram to be upgraded into becoming the 13th division in Sarawak, with three districts – namely Telang Usan, Marudi and Beluru,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Roland, who is also PKR Baram chief, said this matter was raised during the Baram branch’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday, which was conducted via Google Meet in compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Other issues discussed during the AGM were the importance for the state government to look into issues affecting the communities in Baram such as ‘stateless’ individuals, high level of unemployment among the Baram folk, education, healthcare including the lack of doctors at clinics, lack of infrastructure development, as well as soil erosion triggered by logging activities.

He said PKR Baram members also talked about the party’s struggles and its agenda to pursue reformation, especially in the next state election.

Another highlight of the AGM was PKR Baram unanimously agreeing to reiterate its demand for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) to be ratified and legislated as local laws.

“We also want to pursue the zero-logging agenda, environmental protection and climate-change campaigns, the recognition of communal boundaries of all villages that had been duly established and recognised by the forefathers of the people in Baram, and also to pursue the campaign against provisional leases,” said Roland.

He also said PKR Baram wanted the roads across Baram to be fully tar-sealed, instead of just be turned into upgraded logging roads.

On the reformation agenda, Roland said PKR Sarawak would appreciate it if other Sarawak political parties from the Opposition – namely Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Parti Sarawak Bersatu – would support its campaign and candidates in the next state election.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo and PKR Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit were among those present at the press conference yesterday.