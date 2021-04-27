Pray for me, says Sibu police ASP warded in ICU for Covid-19

SIBU (Apr 27): A senior police officer at Sibu police headquarters is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of Sibu Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed this when contacted yesterday but did not elaborate further.

“The officer had yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said when asked to confirm a viral message about one of his senior officers being infected.

Meanwhile when contacted, the officer who holds the rank of ASP said he was tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday, and that yesterday was his fourth day in the ICU.

He said he was having breathing difficulties and was struggling to fight the virus.

“You will cry due to intense pain when you are struggling to breathe. I ask everyone to pray for me so I can be given a second chance and for us to meet again.

“I would like to ask for forgiveness from my superiors, colleagues and police personnel whom I have been working with. Please forgive all my sins. Pray that I will be able to fight this virus,” he wrote in a message.

He advised all frontliners in Covid-19 red zones to always take extra precautions and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) when carrying out their duties.

“Be careful when you are out there and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Don’t smoke and look after your health,” he said.